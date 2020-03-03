Nita’s Cuban Sandwich

(WJHL) Nita Thompson with Milo’s Tea shows us how to construct a Cuban Sandwich beginning with the pork

Cuban Sandwich

2-3 lb. pork shoulder

1 cup Milo’s Lemonade

1 cup fresh orange juice

Juice from 1 lime

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes (optional for a little spice)

¼ lb. thinly sliced ham

¼ lb. thinly sliced Genoa salami

¼ lb. sliced swiss cheese

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

10 dill pickles chips

1 ciabatta bread loaf

Butter

Combine garlic, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper to make a paste. Put pork shoulder into roasting pan, fat side up. Slit several places into pork and cover pork in spice paste. Add orange juice, lime and Milo’s Lemonade. Cover and Bake at 350 degrees F for about 3 ½ hours until fork tender.

Allow pork to cool a little, pull apart with forks, add a little juice back into the meat for flavor. Cut bread in two, spread mayonnaise and mustard mixed together on the inside of one side of the bread. Layer shredded pork, ham, Genoa salami, swiss cheese and pickle chips and gently bring sandwich sides together. Melt a few pieces of butter in a skillet. Gently place sandwich in butter inside skillet, brown on both sides until heated through and melty.

Enjoy with an iced cold glass of Milo’s All Natural Lemonade or Tea!

For more information visit www.drinkmilos.com