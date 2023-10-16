(WJHL) Tara Chadwell, Director of the Children’s Resource Center for the Niswonger Children’s Network tells us about the Niswonger Children’s Network Scarecrow Skedaddle to be held in downtown Johnson City Sunday, October 23rd.
For more information please visit www.TheGooseChase.org.
(WJHL) Tara Chadwell, Director of the Children’s Resource Center for the Niswonger Children’s Network tells us about the Niswonger Children’s Network Scarecrow Skedaddle to be held in downtown Johnson City Sunday, October 23rd.