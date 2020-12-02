Niswonger Children’s Hospital Just For Kids Call-in Show: Vaccinations

Dr. Brittnea Adcock, Board Certified Neonatologist from Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, join Sydney Kessler to discuss and answer your questions on the importance of keeping our children healthy and boosting their immune systems with vaccinations.
For more information, check out www.balladhealth.org/children

