(WJHL) – The Niswonger Foundation is known for its many contributions and programs within the Tri-Cities region.

Law Loving and Gabby Billiot joined Daytime Tri-Cities live in Greeneville to talk about some of the ways the foundation gives back and helps young people advance in the region.

Dr. Debra Bentley also joined Daytime to talk about Project On Track offered through the foundation.

Denise Arnold and Anita Kilbourne-Greer also spoke on what the Niswonger Foundation does to aid high school students on their paths to success.