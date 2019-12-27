New Years Snack Food

Chef JJ joins us in the kitchen to help get us ready for that New Years Party. Food City has everything you need to keep your guests fed!

New Year and Big Game Snacks

Spinach Con Queso

1 container Gordos Mild Cheese Dip

½ lb Prepared Spinach Dip

1 cup Farmstand Chunky Salsa Mild

Mix together and either put in a crock pot on low, heat over medium heat while stirring frequently, or microwave until desired temperature.

Bacon Cheese Burger Nachos

½ pound ground beef

½ cup Hormel Real bacon pieces

1 small onion, diced

1 tsp chopped garlic

4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoon ketchup

½ cup milk

3 slices of American Cheese

**Optional Ingredients: Diced Pickles, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions, shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos.

Cook the ground beef in a pan over medium heat, remove ground beef when cooked and set aside. In the same pan, add the onion, and sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about a minute. Add the ground beef, bacon, cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, mozzarella, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup and cook for about 5 minutes. Pour over tortilla chips and toppings. Or if desired top with shredded Cheddar, and bake until melted. Top with Optional ingredients.

Meat Crackers

2 oz. pepperoni, thinly sliced

2 oz. copa

2 oz. prosciutto, thinly sliced

2 oz. salami, thinly sliced

Other thinly sliced Charcuterie

Place deli meat slices in single layer on parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake until crispy, about 10-55 minutes (depending on size and thickness).

Transfer to paper towels to absorb fat, and cool to room temperature.

Jezebel Sauce

½ cup crushed pineapple

8 oz. Orange Marmalade

8 oz. apple jelly

½ cup prepared horseradish

¼ cup Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard

3 tbsp. Stone Ground Mustard

¼ cup chopped jalapenos

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup bourbon

1 tbsp. coarse ground black pepper

1 tbsp. dried red chili flakes

Drain the crushed pineapple and squeeze dry – place it on a baking sheet.

Using a torch, caramelize the pineapple, stirring frequently, until it is marbled with black caramelized pieces of pineapple.

Spoon Pineapple into a sauce pot over medium high heat. Stir in the remaining ingredients except the bourbon. Simmer, stirring often, until the mixture reduces and thickens, about 15 minutes. Stir in the bourbon and simmer for 4to 5 more minutes.

Wing Bar

1 bag of wings

Toppings for Wing bar: chili flakes, parmesan, Italian seasonings, sesame seeds, green onions, chopped jalapenos.

Sauces for wing bar: nacho cheese sauce, garlic Parmesan dressing, teriyaki sauce, BBQ sauce, Buffalo wing sauce, Sriracha sauce, honey

Containers to shake in

Plates to use

Roast Beef Sliders

1 (12-ct) package King’s Hawaiian Rolls

3/4 lb thinly sliced deli roast beef

3 Tbsp creamy horseradish sauce, divided

8 slices white American cheese

6 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp poppy seeds

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Split each dinner roll. Spread a small amount of creamy horseradish sauce on the bottom of each roll. Make a sandwich of the roast beef and cheese and the dinner rolls. Arrange the sandwiches in a 9×13 pan. In a small sauce pan combine butter, brown sugar, 1 Tbps horseradish sauce, Worcestershire and poppy seeds. Bring to a boil and pour over sandwiches. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until the tops are brown and crispy.

Charcuterie Crescents

2 containers of Crescent Roll dough

1 pack of sliced Copa

1 pack of sliced Prosciutto

1 pack of sliced Salami

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese