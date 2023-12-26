(WJHL) Crystal Brooks from the Holiday Inn in Johnson City tells us about the New Year’s Eve party at the hotel that includes entertainment and champagne toast at midnight. The party will be Gatsby themed. For more information, call 423-282-4611.
by: Amy Lynn
