Clay Guerry and Randy Short from the TVA discuss their two new biking trails located near the South Holston Dam. The Yelling Trail and the Dam Builders Trail are both family friendly but have enough optional challenges for experienced mountain bikers.
For more information, check out www.TVA.com
New TVA Biking Trails Near South Holston Dam
