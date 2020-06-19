New TVA Biking Trails Near South Holston Dam

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

Clay Guerry and Randy Short from the TVA discuss their two new biking trails located near the South Holston Dam. The Yelling Trail and the Dam Builders Trail are both family friendly but have enough optional challenges for experienced mountain bikers.
For more information, check out www.TVA.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories