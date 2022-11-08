(WJHL) Leslie Salling, President & CEO of the United Way of East TN Highlands tells us about Tennessee Benefit Kitchen, a free screener that all Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state and local public benefits.

Tennessee residents text “Benefits” to 211-211, and they receive a screener that takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete. For more information please visit www.benefitkitchen.com.