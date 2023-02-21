WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 21, 2023 / 10:16 AM EST
Updated: Feb 21, 2023 / 10:24 AM EST
(WJHL) A new study by Cornell University researchers reveals pistachios have a greater level of antioxidants than previously thought.
For more information go to the American Pistachio Growers website.
