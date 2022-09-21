(WJHL) Jes Williams, Executive Director of Bellafina Chocolates tells us about their new flavors along with the mission of Bellafina Chocolates.

Bellafina Chocolates donates 100% of profit to charities and church ministries helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse, or neglect, as well as organizations working to combat generational poverty, illiteracy, and underemployment that threaten both today’s and tomorrow’s children. For more information or to place an order please visit www.bellafina.com.