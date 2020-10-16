(WJHL) Dean Barr tells us about the Gallery’s 2020 exhibition series with a debut exhibit of watercolor paintings entitled “Reimagined” by a Rogersville, Tennessee, emerging artist, Shauna Henard Slaughter.
New Fall Art Exhibit at The Gallery at Barr Photographics
