(WJHL) Dean Barr of Barr Photographics tells us about the gallery’s exhibition of a collection of oil paintings entitled “Brightening” by an emerging, artist from Huntersville, North Carolina, by the name of Patrick M. Turner.
For more information visit www.BarrPhotographics.com.
