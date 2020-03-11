Tennessee is the “Volunteer State”; a description we have earned through the years for a community always looking to lend a hand. We take you behind the wheel to ride along with a MyRide Kingsport volunteer who says this commitment has changed his life. This program is in need of many more volunteers to expand their services to ensure everyone has a ride.
If you are interested in volunteering your time call MyRide Kingsport at 423-530-6340, MyRide Johnson County at 423-460-6012, or MyRide Jonesborough at 423-788-4770.
MyRide TN Volunteer Opportunities
Tennessee is the “Volunteer State”; a description we have earned through the years for a community always looking to lend a hand. We take you behind the wheel to ride along with a MyRide Kingsport volunteer who says this commitment has changed his life. This program is in need of many more volunteers to expand their services to ensure everyone has a ride.