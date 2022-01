MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Johnson County residents are mourning the loss of one of their own. Kevin Hampton, a criminal justice teacher at Johnson County High School, former warden at Northeast Correctional, and a native to the county, lost his battle to COVID-19 just a few days ago.

Hampton was 50 years old. His eldest son, William Blade Hampton, said his father was diagnosed shortly before Christmas time. He said this Christmas his father stayed home alone on oxygen, the first Christmas in his life the family spent without him.