(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Jonesborough Tourism & Main Street Director tells us more about Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s live outdoor concert series. The event is held each Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. now through September in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street.
Music on the Square continues Fridays through September
