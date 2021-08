TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee House Speaker, Cameron Sexton, recently made comments in a joint press conference with Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Commissioner of Education, Dr. Penny Schwinn, that made his stance on COVID-19 impacting schools clear.

"I sure hope that school systems do not require a mask mandate for those students, and if they do, I'm going to ask the Governor for a special session. If they close the schools, I'm going to ask the Governor for a special session," said Sexton.