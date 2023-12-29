(WJHL) Chrisey Sykes and Katey Carrier of Jeep Babes Wordwide tell us about Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams. They will be decorating their Jeeps and vehicles and shining lights for the kids at Niswonger Children’s Hospital coming up December 30th.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Chrisey Sykes and Katey Carrier of Jeep Babes Wordwide tell us about Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams. They will be decorating their Jeeps and vehicles and shining lights for the kids at Niswonger Children’s Hospital coming up December 30th.