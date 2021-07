RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The new laws taking effect Thursday include major, unforeseen shifts that make Virginia the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty and allow simple possession of marijuana.

While those changes have garnered much attention, a slew of other new laws will also go into effect in Virginia starting in July. There will be updates on rules for voters, changes for K-12 teachers, a ban on so-called skill games and new places where guns won't be permitted.