Mark your calendars and get ready to kick off your Christmas holiday season on Halloween! The Mistletoe Market at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will kick off Halloween Thursday with a special brunch event and that is just the beginning. Suzanne Brewster from WKMA along with Santa and Elsa join us on Daytime with more on this year’s.

The Mistletoe market celebrates its 21st anniversary on October 31 – November 3, 2019 at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. give them a call at (276) 628-5005 for more!