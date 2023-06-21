(WJHL) Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson stops by the Daytime studio to talk with Amy Lynn about her year as Miss Tennessee. She also tells us about the upcoming Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition where she will crown the next title holder.
To watch the competition tune in to ABC Tricities July 1st at 9pm.
(WJHL) Miss Tennessee Lauren Dickson stops by the Daytime studio to talk with Amy Lynn about her year as Miss Tennessee. She also tells us about the upcoming Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition where she will crown the next title holder.