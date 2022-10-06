(WJHL) Lisa Johnson from Food City and 2022 Miss Food City Elizabeth McReynolds tell us about the Miss Food City Pageant and the opportunities in store for the next winner.
The Miss Food City Pageant will be held Saturday, November 19th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
For more information or to apply please visit www.FoodCity.com.
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson from Food City and 2022 Miss Food City Elizabeth McReynolds tell us about the Miss Food City Pageant and the opportunities in store for the next winner.