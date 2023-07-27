(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us to the DQ in Johnson City to learn more about Miracle Treat Day, Thursday July 27th. During this special day at least $1 from every Blizzard purchase from our local restaurant will go to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us to the DQ in Johnson City to learn more about Miracle Treat Day, Thursday July 27th. During this special day at least $1 from every Blizzard purchase from our local restaurant will go to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.