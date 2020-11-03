Milo’s shares popular recipe for Four Cheese Mac & Cheese with Prosciutto

Nita Thompson with Milo’s shows us how to put this dish together for the holidays

Four Cheese Mac & Cheese with Prosciutto

16 oz. box bow tie pasta (cooked al dente & drained)
5 oz. Prosciutto ham (rolled and sliced thinly) or chopped country ham, if preferred.
24 oz. Cottage Cheese
1 ½ Sour Cream
1 tsp. Seasoned Salt (ex: Tiger Seasoning)
1 ½ cup shredded Swiss Cheese
2 cups shredded Velveeta
1 egg

Combine ingredients & spread into a greased 11″ x 17″ glass baking pan. Top with ½ Butter Crackers (crumbled) mixed with 2 Tbsp. Parmesan Cheese, 1/8 tsp. Garlic Salt & tossed with Olive Oil until coated. Sprinkle on top of casserole and bake 40 min. at 350F. Serves 8-10 as a main course. Enjoy with an iced cold glass of Milo’s All Natural, Fresh Brewed Tea!

