This week on Meet Your Provider, we talk with the Medical Director of the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Walk-In Clinic Dr. Kent Wright.
For more information call 423-794-5590 or go to the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates website
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
This week on Meet Your Provider, we talk with the Medical Director of the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Walk-In Clinic Dr. Kent Wright.
For more information call 423-794-5590 or go to the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates website