Dr. Martin Olsen, shares with us his involvement in MAT, or Medication Assisted Therapy, which is a harm-reduction technique, that is used to help people cope with opioid addiction. Dr. Olsen is part of pioneering program at ETSU, that is helping to lower the rate of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in our region to below the national average.

For more information call 423-439-7272 or go to the ETSU Health website