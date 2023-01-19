WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 19, 2023 / 10:35 AM EST
Updated: Jan 19, 2023 / 10:35 AM EST
ETSU Health Endocrinologist Dr. Deepika Nallala, discusses her education background, her path to becoming an Endocrinologist, and her family life.
For more information call 423-439-7201 or go to the ETSU Health website
