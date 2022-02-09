(WJHL) Sheriff Keith Sexton and K9 Officers Kenny Harles and Michael Webb of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department introduce us to the newest members of the team, Phoenix and Karma.
Meet the newest K9 Pups at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
