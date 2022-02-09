Meet the newest K9 Pups at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — More COVID-19 deaths have been reported the past week in Southwest Virginia than at any time since October, when deaths from the Delta variant spike were being tallied. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported eight COVID deaths in the rural region Wednesday, including five in Tazewell County.

The steep increase started slightly later than a similar one statewide and comes a couple weeks after the Omicron variant new case rate peaked in the region. That rate has fallen much more slowly in Southwest Virginia than it did statewide and barely dropped Wednesday after 678 new cases were reported regionally.