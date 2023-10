(WJHL) Andrew Price with SFG Medicare shares some tips for how to protect yourself from scams during the Medicare Annual Enrollment period. He also tells us about upcoming seminars on Medicare that he will be hosting.

Events:

Nov 4 at 11:30am Kingsport – Chop House

Nov 6 at 6:00pm Bristol – Bristol Public Library

Nov 14 at 6:00pm Johnson City- Bayou Boys

Nov 16 at 6:00pm Elizabethton – Black Olive

Nov 18 at 11:30am Greeneville – Gondolier Italian Restaurant

Please RSVP by calling (423) 737-1865.