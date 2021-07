KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said an internal investigation is underway after an off-duty officer attending a wedding reception was knocked unconscious for allegedly making racist remarks to another attendee.

Just before 9 p.m. on June 26, officers arrived at 400 W. Jackson Ave. to investigate a reported simple assault and found emergency personnel treating an unconscious person in the parking lot. Investigators say 22-year-old Tanner Holt, an off-duty Knoxville Police officer, was knocked unconscious after reportedly telling a Black man that he, "didn't know they let Black people in the reception hall."