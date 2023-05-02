Nita Thompson with Milo’s Tea, shares her recipe for a creamy, cheesy, and delicious homemade mac-n-cheese!

For more information go to drinkmilos.com

Four Cheese Mac & Cheese with Prosciutto

16 oz. box bow tie pasta (cooked al dente & drained)

5 oz. Prosciutto ham (rolled and sliced thinly) or chopped country ham, if preferred.

24 oz. Cottage Cheese

1 ½ c. Sour Cream

1 tsp. Seasoned Salt (ex: Tiger Seasoning)

1 ½ cup shredded Swiss Cheese

2 cups shredded Sharp Cheddar (I used Sargento® brand)

1 egg

Combine ingredients & spread into a greased 11” x 17” glass baking pan. Top with ½ sleeve Butter Crackers (crumbled) mixed with 2 Tbsp. Parmesan Cheese, 1/8 tsp. Garlic Salt & tossed with Olive Oil until coated. Sprinkle on top of casserole and bake 40 min. at 350F. Serves 8-10 as a main course. Enjoy with an iced cold glass of Milo’s All Natural, Fresh Brewed Tea!