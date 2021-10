NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are wrapping up a project designed to vaccinate wild raccoons along the Tennessee border.

According to a release from the TDH, the annual program designed to keep people, pets and livestock safe from contracting rabies will utilize low-flying airplanes and helicopters to airdrop baits coated with a "fish-scented substance" to attract raccoons.