On this National Gumbo Day, Tony Chachere’s Corporate Chef Gaye Sandoz, prepares a warm and delicious chicken and smoked sausage gumbo!

Check out the recipe below!

Gumbo is a signature dish in the South and a favorite in Louisiana! Our recipe includes tons of flavor with the help of chicken, andouille, smoked sausage and seasonings! Best served over steamed rice, garnished with green onions and potato salad on the side.



Prep time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes Serves: 20



INGREDIENTS:

2 Lbs. Smoke Sausage

2 Lbs. Andouille

5 Lbs. Chicken Thigh Meat (Boneless)

4 Tbsp. Oil

1/2 Cup Butter

4 Cups Chopped Onions

2 Cups Chopped Celery

2 Cups Chopped Bell Pepper

1/4 Cup Bouillon Granules (Chicken Flavored)

2 Tbsp. Black Pepper

1 3/4 Tbsp. Red Pepper

1 Tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 Whole Bay Leaf (or to taste)

1 Pinch Oregano

1 Pinch Thyme

2 Tsp. Hot Pepper Sauce

4 Cans Chicken Broth

6 Cups Water

2 Cups Dark Roux

1/4 Cup Chopped Green Onion



DIRECTIONS:

1: Warm up a large gumbo pot over medium heat, then reduce to low heat.

2: In a cast iron skillet, sauté smoked sausage in half of the cooking oil over medium high heat until sausage begins to brown (about 4 to 5 minutes).

3: Transfer sausage to the gumbo pot.

4: Sauté andouille in the skillet over medium high heat until slightly browned.

5: Transfer andouille to gumbo pot.

6: Sauté chopped onions, celery and bell peppers in butter in the skillet for 8 to 10 minutes.

7: Add all seasonings and bouillon granules to skillet and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

8: Transfer vegetable and seasoning mixture to gumbo pot.

9: Sautée chicken, half a batch at a time, in remaining cooking oil until slightly browned.

10: Transfer chicken to gumbo pot.

11: Add hot pepper sauce, chicken broth, and water to gumbo pot and bring to a boil over medium high heat.

12: Crumble in dark roux.

13: Bring to a boil again, then reduce heat, and cook gumbo on a low boil for 40 minutes.

14: Simmer for 10 minutes.

15: Garnish with green onions and serve with potato salad.