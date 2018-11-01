Makeover Madness
Grab your girlfriends and head out for "Makeover Madness" from makeup to hair styling and everything in between! Meredith Seiber, Debbie Pencarniha, and Wanda Hall join us on Daytime with more on how this event benefits the Alzheimer Association!
Public continues to push for reopening of Lee County Hospital by year's end New
Five years after Lee County, Virginia's only hospital closed its doors, the county's hospital authority said they want answers about a plan to keep the facility open long-term.Read More »
Tusculum University, Walters State Community College recognized by state for voter registration
Tusculum University and Walters State Community College showed the region what it means to get and out vote.Read More »
For people living in rural areas, with little to no cell service, their landlines are their lifelines. Yet experts say regulatory changes in states like Virginia are leaving the most vulnerable customers--those farthest from emergency services--at risk.Read More »
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner November 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.Read More »
Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.Read More »