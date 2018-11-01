Daytime Tri-Cities

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

Grab your girlfriends and head out for "Makeover Madness" from makeup to hair styling and everything in between! Meredith Seiber, Debbie Pencarniha, and Wanda Hall join us on Daytime with more on how this event benefits the Alzheimer Association!
 

