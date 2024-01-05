(WJHL) Main Street Elizabethton executive director, Courtney Bean tells us about a star-studded, red carpet event at the Bonnie Kate Theatre January 19th for a film premiere to launch the town’s new downtown tagline, “Old Soul, New Stories”.
For tickets visit www.MainStreetElizabethton.com.
