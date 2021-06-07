(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Tourism and Main Street Director tells us about this year’s event that includes craft brews, live music and good eats. The event is held on the International Storytelling Center Plaza every Sunday afternoon through September. Food and beer will begin to be served at 4 p.m. with live music from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.
For more information visit www.Jonesborough.com.
Main Street Brews and Tunes kicks off 6th Season
(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Tourism and Main Street Director tells us about this year’s event that includes craft brews, live music and good eats. The event is held on the International Storytelling Center Plaza every Sunday afternoon through September. Food and beer will begin to be served at 4 p.m. with live music from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.