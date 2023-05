GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities is celebrating all things Greeneville during its 15 years celebration.

Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville joined Amy Lynn live to talk about Lyrics on the Lawn, which is celebrating 10 years of free local concerts.

Lyrics on the Lawn takes place each Thursday in July from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Greeneville at the Dickson-Williams Mansion.