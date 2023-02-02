(WJHL) Damon Johnson, LXI executive director, and Kai Black, program coordinator tell us about the organization and how it is helping our local youth. They also tell us about an important fundraiser coming up that offers an adult night out for Valentine’s Day! Make plans to attend their first Valentine’s Masquerade Gala to be held Saturday, February 11th.

For more information please call (423) 946-3183.