LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Long Term Recovery following flooding in Hurley, Virginia

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) United Way of Southwest Virginia CEO, Travis Staton tells us about recovering and clean up efforts underway in Hurley, Virginia following the devastating flooding from August 30th.
If you would like to contribute or volunteer to the Hurley recovery effort, visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories