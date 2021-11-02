(WJHL) United Way of Southwest Virginia CEO, Travis Staton tells us about recovering and clean up efforts underway in Hurley, Virginia following the devastating flooding from August 30th.
If you would like to contribute or volunteer to the Hurley recovery effort, visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood.
Long Term Recovery following flooding in Hurley, Virginia
