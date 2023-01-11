(WJHL) Lisa Black and Herb Greenlee, two people who are leading this year’s Steering Committee of events tell us about several activities taking place in our region to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A prayer breakfast will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Princeton Road Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Then on Monday, Story time is happening at the Carver Recreation Center from 9 to Noon, followed by the unity program and walk that leaves from Carver Rec Center at 12:45.