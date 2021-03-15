(WJHL) Jo Outland, author of “Incapable of Letting Go” sits down with Amy to talk about losing her mom, being arrested for concealing her body, and being the subject of local headlines all while trying to come to terms with her loss. She writes about her story in a special tribute to her mom.
Her book is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
Local author that made headlines after her mother passed away shares her story of grief and healing
