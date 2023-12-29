(WJHL) — Christopher Furches of Upper East Tennesse – Area 3 Special Olympics has been nominated to represent Tennessee at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Christopher, along with his mother Stephanie and Special Olympics Area 3 Director Chris Sontag, sat down on Daytime Tri-Cities to talk about the opportunity and what it means to him to travel to Torino, Italy in March 2025 to compete in snowboarding in the Special Olympics Winter World Games.

The family has set up a fundraising page to help raise money. If you would like to donate, please click here.