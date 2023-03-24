WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:50 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:50 AM EDT
Jane Roberts and Jessica Poff with American Cancer Society, discuss all of the big events that they have planned for Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee for the rest of 2023!
For more information go to makingstrideswalk.org/easttnswva
