(WJHL) Beth Muncy, Clinic Manager Of Foundations Integrated Medical & Sports Health, home of Muncy Family Chiropractic, tells us about the services they provide and how they’re helping patients live healthier more active lives.
For more information call (276) 591-5448 or visit www.foundationsim.com
Living your best life at all stages of life
(WJHL) Beth Muncy, Clinic Manager Of Foundations Integrated Medical & Sports Health, home of Muncy Family Chiropractic, tells us about the services they provide and how they’re helping patients live healthier more active lives.