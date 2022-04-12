(WJHL) There’s no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on our overall health and wellbeing. People have delayed care and important screenings… Now is the time to once again make your health a priority.
Amy Lynn sits down with Dr. Scott Fowler, President & CEO of Holston Medical Group to learn about quality care and what that really means.
For more information visit Holston Medical Group online.
(WJHL) There’s no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on our overall health and wellbeing. People have delayed care and important screenings… Now is the time to once again make your health a priority.