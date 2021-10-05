Living Well: Living the 100 Year Lifestyle

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Dr. Todd Muncy and Samantha Fox, Family Nurse Practitioner at Foundation Integrated Medical & Sports Health, Home of Muncy Family Chiropractic in Bristol tell us about living the 100 year lifestyle and how platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections are helping patients.
For more information visit www.FoundationsIntegratedMedical.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories