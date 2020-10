Realtor Stephen Nemeth with Evans and Evans Real Estate tells us what to consider when thinking about purchasing landFor more information call (865) 454-0151 or visit www.Evansandevanstn.com

Karen Jenkins, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home in Washington County, TennesseeFor more information call (423) 202-1623 or visit www.EvansandEvanstn.com