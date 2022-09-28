(WJHL) Dr. Nancy Dishner, CEO & President of Niswonger Foundation and Dr. Mia Hyde, Director of Comprehensive Educational Resources tell us about Learning Together Day coming up October 28th. During this day more than 4,000 educators from across 11 school districts will come together for a powerful day of learning.
For more information visit www.NiswongerFoundation.org.
