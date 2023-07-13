(WJHL) Mindy Fore and Terra Coleman tell us about a new chapter of Ladies Homesteading Group in Sullivan County. The first meeting will be July 17th at 6:30pm at the Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Center. For more information visit them on Facebook.
(WJHL) Mindy Fore and Terra Coleman tell us about a new chapter of Ladies Homesteading Group in Sullivan County. The first meeting will be July 17th at 6:30pm at the Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Center. For more information visit them on Facebook.