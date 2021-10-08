KOSBE offers advice for employers on retaining employees

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Madison Smith, Marketing Coordinator at KOSBE and Cari Parker, KOSBE Board Member join us to talk about KOSBE and give insight to employers on what it takes now to maintain and attract quality employees.
For more information visit www.KOSBE.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories