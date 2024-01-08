(WJHL) Darrell Duncan, Kiwanis Club of Kingsport President tells us about the 100 year anniversary of the club. He also tells us about some of the projects the club has been involved with as well as how to become a member of this service organization.
For more information visit www.KingsportKiwanis.org.
